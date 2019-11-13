South Africa: SA's Klaasen and Kiwi Partner Into Last-Four At ATP Finals

13 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — South African tennis star Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus have qualified for the last-four of the ATP Finals in London.

The fifth-seeded pairing beat second seeds Lukasz Kubot (Poland) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil) 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday night to claim their second win of the event.

In their first match on Sunday, the SA-Kiwi duo beat fourth seeds Rajeev Ram (America) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain), also with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline.

Klaasen and Venus will face eighth seeds Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Filip Polasek (Slovakia) in their final round-robin game on Thursday but are already assured of a spot in the weekend's semi-finals.

"Everything seems to be going great this week. We just keep trying to work hard and persevere together," Venus told the ATP Tour's official website . "We're just happy to be playing this well at the end of the year and especially in London. It's such a special event... The atmosphere makes it awesome to play out here."

Klaasen added: "We're really excited about how we played. Mikey carried me out there today. We're just happy to be through."

Results on the third day of the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Singles

Group Bjorn Borg

Roger Federer (SUI x3) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x8) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Doubles

Group Jonas Bjorkman

Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (USA/GBR x4) bt Ivan Dodig/Filip Polasek (CRO/SVK x8) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6

Raven Klaasen /Michael Venus (RSA/NZL x5) bt Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo (POL/BRA x2) 6-3, 6-4

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.