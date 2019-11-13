Kenya: Silverstone Air Suspends All Flights After Dash 8 Fleet Grounded

Nairobi — Local budget airline Silverstone Air Tuesday suspended all its flights after the regulator grounded its Dash 8 fleet for seven days pending a probe into incidents involving the aircraft.

Silverstone however assured booked clients will be transferred to other airlines to ensure their planned trips proceed as planned.

The airline flies to over five local destinations from Nairobi's Wilson Airport.

"In compliance with the KCAA directive to suspend operations on our Dash 8 fleet, we have temporarily suspended all our scheduled services, the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority," Silverstone tweeted on Tuesday.

The safety of the low-cost domestic carrier was called into question following two recent incidents; the latest involving its flight from Lodwar which lost its rear wheel after takeoff on October 28.

The plane made an emergency landing at in Eldoret's Moi International Airport.

In another incident, a Silverstone-operated aircraft crashed outside Nairobi's Wilson Airport shortly after takeoff.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director General Gilbert Kibe told National Assembly Transport committee on Tuesday the agency is keen to establish circumstances which led to the October 28 incident.

