Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Shortlisted for IAAF Top Award

12 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei has been named in the shortlist of five who will vie for the 2019 IAAF world female athlete of the year in Monaco at the end of the month.

Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year world record at the Chicago Marathon last month whehn she ran 2:14:04 to take off a minute and 22 seconds from the previous record.

She is the only Kenyan to have made the final shortlist with 3,000m steeplechase world champion Beatrice Chepkoech failing to make it into the top five.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms. The Council's vote counted for 50% of the result, while the Athletics Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.

She will vie for the award with Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands, USA's Dalilah Mohammed and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas.

Top five list

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)

- won world 100m and 4x100m titles in world-leading times of 10.71 and 41.44

- won Pan-American 200m title

- won seven of her 10 races at 100m

Sifan Hassan (NED)

- won world 1500m and 10,000m titles in world-leading times of 3:51.95 and 30:17.62

- won Diamond League 1500m and 5000m titles

- broke world mile record with 4:12.33 in Monaco

Brigid Kosgei (KEN)

- set a world record of 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon

- won the London Marathon

- ran a world-leading 1:05:28 for the half marathon and 1:04:28 on a downhill course

Dalilah Muhammad (USA)

- broke world record with 52.20 at the US Championships

- improved her own world record to win the world 400m hurdles title in 52.16

- won world 4x400m title

Yulimar Rojas (VEN)

- won world triple jump title with 15.37m

- jumped world-leading 15.41m to move to second on the world all-time list

- won nine of her 12 competitions, including the Pan-American Games

