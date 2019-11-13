Kenya: Police Brutality - Ipoa Probes Juja Rogue Officers As Identities Known

13 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Okinda

The identities of all the 50 police officers deployed to quell a protest at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) that ended up with students brutalised on Monday have been established.

In a statement, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) revealed that its preliminary investigation has also established that 22 students suffered injuries in the incident.

While confirming that the four police officers caught in the now ill-reputed viral video hardheartedly beating a female student have been interdicted, Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori said the authority has already made contact and taken statements from key eyewitnesses.

"Based on these preliminary findings, the authority now advances the matter into a full independent investigation with a view of unravelling all the facts of the matter," said Ms Makori.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The findings, she said, will be applied against provisions in the National Police Service Act, 2011, which addresses the use of force, firearms, responsibilities of senior officers, and disciplinary offences.

The national civilian policing watchdog said appropriate recommendations will be given to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the National Police Service Commission to effect criminal attention through the courts or disciplinary mechanisms if misconduct is established.

"Ipoa assures Kenyans of utmost commitment to its mandate through undertaking independent, impartial and fair investigations," she added.

On Monday morning, the students, who were protesting against rampant insecurity at the main campus in Juja and its environs, blocked the Thika Highway and the police officers stepped in to presumably control the situation.

But rogue officers are alleged to have broken through the gate of one of the hostels and threw teargas canisters into the rooms.

The incident elicited angry reactions from members of the public across the country.

