Nigeria: NNPC Officials, Others Conniving With Vandals to Sabotage Nigeria - Senate

The Senate yesterday accused officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company and those of the firm securing pipelines of conniving with vandals to sabotage the nation.

This followed that consideration of the report of the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate explosions that destroyed the NNPC pipelines in Lagos and Rivers States.

The Senate invited the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, to explain the spate of pipeline vandalism in the country.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan urged investigation into the allegation that two days to the explosion in Rivers State, some officials were aware of the Komkom pipeline leakage but refused to take action.

Lawan said the officials should be arrested and prosecuted.

The Senate also directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to refund to the treasury, the "outrageous" sum of N382,203,055.74 the corporation claimed to have spent on fire-fighting operation in Komkom.