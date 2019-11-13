Nigeria: NNPC Officials, Others Conniving With Vandals to Sabotage Nigeria - Senate

13 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Senate yesterday accused officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company and those of the firm securing pipelines of conniving with vandals to sabotage the nation.

This followed that consideration of the report of the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate explosions that destroyed the NNPC pipelines in Lagos and Rivers States.

The Senate invited the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, to explain the spate of pipeline vandalism in the country.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan urged investigation into the allegation that two days to the explosion in Rivers State, some officials were aware of the Komkom pipeline leakage but refused to take action.

Lawan said the officials should be arrested and prosecuted.

The Senate also directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to refund to the treasury, the "outrageous" sum of N382,203,055.74 the corporation claimed to have spent on fire-fighting operation in Komkom.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.