Nigeria: Boko Haram - Troops Living in Dilapidated Barracks - Buratai

13 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, says troops fighting the Boko Haraminsurgency in the northeast live in dilapidated barracks.

Speaking yesterday when he visited the headquarters of the North East Development Commission, said army barracks in Monguno and Bama in Borno State, which were destroyed by insurgents, needed complete reconstruction. He sought the commission's help to rebuild some of the destroyed barracks in the northeast.

Buratai said the insurgency also affected road infrastructure which, he said, also needed to be repaired for smooth counter-insurgency operations as well as return of the Internally Displaced People's and refugees in the zone.

The chairman of the Board of Trustees of the commission, Paul Tarfa, commended said that the commission would look into Buratai's request and do its best to assist the army.

