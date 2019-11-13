Angola: Football - Angola Begin Wednesday Race to Can2021

12 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national football team play at 8pm this Wednesday, at the 11 Novembro stadium with the Gambia, for the first round match of group D qualifying for the next African Championship of Nations, to be played in 2021 in Cameroon.

It will be the third game between both teams in two months after playing in the qualifying group preliminaries for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the time, Palancas Negras, nickname of Angolan national soccer team, won both games 1-0 and 2-1.

More

Futebol: Ministra apela presença massiva no 11 de Novembro

Futebol: Ivo Traça optimista numa boa campanha dos Palancas Negras

As a full group, after the arrival of the remaining Diaspora players on Tuesday, the national team prepare this match in detail, with training sessions focused on defensive cohesion and improved finishing.

Playing at home, Angolans present themselves as theoretical favorites to expand to four the number of victories against the "scorpions" in the history of the games between Angola and Gambia.

The clash between the two teams began in 1978, with Angola winning 5-3 in an international tournament on the occasion of the proclamation of Cape Verde's independence.

The Angolan national team coach, Pedro Gonçalves summoned the following players Toni Cabaça, Landu, Nsesani, Diogenes, Nandinho, Isaac, Quinito, Wilson, Bastos, Tó Carneiro, In addition, Herenilson, Ito, Yano, Mano Calesso, Geraldo, Liliano, Messias, Núrio Furtuna , Fredy, Show, Fabio Abreu, Mateus Galiano, Vai, Gelson and Wilson Eduardo.

Palancas Negras, currently ranked 31st in the CAF ranking and 120th in FIFA, have been present eight times at this African football competition : South Africa (1996), Burkina Faso (1998), Egypt (2006), Ghana (2008) ), Angola (2010), Gabon / Equatorial Guinea (2012), South Africa (2013) and Egypt (2019).

The Gambians, 47th in CAF and 166th in FIFA rankings, have never been in a final phase of CAN.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.