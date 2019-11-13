Rwanda: Sharapova Visits Rwanda

MARIA Sharapova, a five-time grand slam winner and former world number 1, is on a visit to Rwanda, reportedly since Sunday.

The global tennis star, according to sources, visited the majestic mountain gorillas in Kinigi, Musanze District, on Tuesday.

SPOTTED IN KINIGI: Tennis star Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) is on vacation in #Rwanda. According to sources, she visited the majestic mountain gorillas earlier today. #VisitRwanda

Sharapova, 32, is a five-time Grand Slam winner and former world number 1. pic.twitter.com/fJQvinygkt

Despite an injury-prone career, Sharapova has achieved a rare level of longevity in women's tennis, having won won at least one singles title a year from 2003 until 2015, a streak only bested by three players; Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert.

Sharapova is the latest star athlete to visit the mountain gorillas in Rwanda after Arsenal defender David Luiz last month.