Rwanda: Sharapova Visits Rwanda

12 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

MARIA Sharapova, a five-time grand slam winner and former world number 1, is on a visit to Rwanda, reportedly since Sunday.

The global tennis star, according to sources, visited the majestic mountain gorillas in Kinigi, Musanze District, on Tuesday.

SPOTTED IN KINIGI: Tennis star Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) is on vacation in #Rwanda. According to sources, she visited the majestic mountain gorillas earlier today. #VisitRwanda

Sharapova, 32, is a five-time Grand Slam winner and former world number 1. pic.twitter.com/fJQvinygkt

-- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) November 12, 2019

Despite an injury-prone career, Sharapova has achieved a rare level of longevity in women's tennis, having won won at least one singles title a year from 2003 until 2015, a streak only bested by three players; Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert.

Sharapova is the latest star athlete to visit the mountain gorillas in Rwanda after Arsenal defender David Luiz last month.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
U.S., Canada and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.