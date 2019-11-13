South Africa Unprepared for Drought Disaster, Agrisa Warns Government

analysis

While the climate crisis has not yet necessitated the declaration of a national disaster, agricultural organisation AgriSA pleads for the government to recognise that the country is not prepared for a disaster and a lot of work must be done if South Africa is to become more resilient to the climate crisis and to mitigate its effects.

A number of leading stakeholders in various agricultural sectors in South Africa joined forces for the first time on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at the AgriSA press briefing in Centurion to discuss the plight of the farming industry as it suffers through the drought that has plagued South Africa since 2012.

The panel of key players formed a powerful platform to voice concerns on the state of agriculture in South Africa and plead to government to acknowledge this drought as a crisis.

"At this stage, it would not be necessary to declare a national disaster, but provincially, in the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape and in the Limpopo area, a disaster declaration should have been done more than a year ago," said Willem Symington of Agri Northern Cape.

The briefing held by AgriSA addressed its 2019/2020 Drought Report and the...