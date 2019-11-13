Botswana: Boxers Vie for Titles

Lobatse — Around 12 male and six female boxers will fight to be crowned the best in their divisions when the Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) holds the national championship finals this weekend.

The finals will be staged on Saturday at Molepolole Institute of Health Sciences hall. Taolo Tlouetsile, the BoBA public relations officer, said the finalists booked their slot during the qualifiers which were held over the weekend in Lobatse.

National team captain, Mmusi Tswiige from Prisons Boxing Club will be aiming to clinch the men's 69kg division.

He will face Kebadiretse Shimane of Francistown Boxing Club.

Tswiige, who is one of the most impressive boxers in the country at the moment, bossed his semi-final contest against Kagiso Ntoti of EMG.

Another bout which is expected to thrill is the 56kg showdown between Tefo Moitewa of Molepolole Boxing Club and Treasure Moremi of DTCB stable.

Moitewa caused an upset in the semi-finals by booting out the fancied George Molwantwa with a 4-1 decision. Molwantwa won the division last year.

Mafika Boxing Club star, Rajab Mahommed Otukile, will battle it out with EMG's Mmilili Khutshwane for the 52kg division.

Both men easily defeated their opponents over the weekend to advance to the final. Otukile is the defending champion after winning the division last year.

Prisons' Mmoloki Thipe will try to reclaim the 60kg title when he takes on Nlisi Kgakgamatso of SSKB in the final. Thipe won the division in 2017 by beating Kefentse Molalapata, but lost the final last year.

Kabo Seitshiro of EMG will contest the 64kg division against Ronald Motswakae of SSKB while Atang Mosenke's opponent for the 75kg bout was not confirmed.

The ladies category will have three bouts.

The 57kg division defending champion Keamogetse Kenosi (DTCB) will exchange blows with Lindiwe Ntsane of SSKB in the final. Aratwa Kasemang of UB will contest the 64kg title against Osadi Matong of Glen Valley while Lethabo Modukanele of UB will face Kelebogile Seete of Prisons in the 51kg division.

Tlouetsile explained that boxers had to complete at least seven bouts from the inter-club competitions in order to qualify to compete in the national championship tournament.

Tlouetsile lamented that the association was still unable to find a sponsor for the national championships.

Source : BOPA