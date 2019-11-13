Rwanda Premier League - Masudi Unveiled as Bugesera Coach

He previously coached Rayon Sports and AS Kigali in the topflight league.

DJUMA Masudi Irambona was on Tuesday morning unveiled as the new head coach of Rwanda Premier League side Bugesera following the recent dismissal of Justin Bisengimana.

The former Burundi international was offered a one-year contract with an option of extension.

His signing puts an end to speculations that the club would sign Rwanda football legend and former Rayon Sports coach Olivier Karekezi. Bugesera had also been linked with their former coach Ally Bizimungu and Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya

Masudi, who captained Rayon Sports to the 2004 league title before guiding them to the 2016/2017 league title as head coach, joins Bugesera from DR Congo side Bukavu Dawa.

His first competitive match in charge will be against Mukura Victory Sports on Sunday, November 24, at Bugesera Stadium.

After eight match rounds into the 2019-20 league campaign, Bugesera are in 11th position on the 16-team table with 8 points, having won twice and recorded two draws, while the other half of their games ended in defeats.

Police and APR are joint leaders with 18 points, Mukura are third with a solitary point adrift while Rayon complete top four with 15 points.