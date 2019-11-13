Eritrea: Call for Strengthening Role of Youth Females

12 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera — Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women called for exerting effort to reinforce the role of youth females in all sectors of development by strengthening organizational capacity. Ms. Tekea made the call at the meeting organized in Dekemhare in connection with the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the union.

At the meeting that was attended by representatives from the 12 sub-zones in Southern region, Ms. Tekea said that the Eritrean women have reached to the current stage passing through long years of arduous struggle and resilience.

Ms. Tekea explaining on the significance of strengthening organizational capacity in empowering women, called for reinforced participation of women in all sectors of development.

The head of the union branch in the Southern region, Ms. Senait Afwerki on her part said that commendable achievements have been registered to enhance the participation of women and enabled them become competitive in academic and vocational education.

At the occasion, the secretary of PFDJ in the Southern region, administrator of the Dekemhare sub-zone and heads of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students delivered messages of solidarity.

