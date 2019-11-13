Eritrea: Training On Communication and Report Writing

Asmara — The Office of Auditor General in cooperation with the African Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions-English Speaking Countries (AFROSAI-E) organized one week training to 38 staff members on communication and effective report writing at the Asmara Palace Hotel.

At the event held on 11 November, it was reported that the objective of the program is to enable the trainees prepare concise audit report easy to understand.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Gerezgiher Gebremedhin, Auditor General, indicated that the training will have significant contribution in preparing effective audit information and report.

The training includes introduction to effective report writing, reporting requirements, role of writing in audit process, principles of effective writing, audit planning and crafting messages among others.