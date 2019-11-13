Sudan - 15+ Injured As Angry Protestors Torch Tractors in Sennar

12 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Abu Naama — More than 15 people were injured on Monday during clashes with police when residents of Abu Naama in Sudan's Sennar state vented their anger on equipment and facilities of a company allegedly using carcinogens.

The clashes occurred when the residents refused to allow the Kanaf Abu Naama project to resume its activity in the region. Activists claim that the company uses carcinogens.

Civilian casualties prompted angry protesters to burn the project's offices and fuel depots, as well as 20 tractors and factories in the area.

Witnesses from Abu Naama told Radio Dabanga that the injuries were caused by excessive use of force by police, accompanied by sticks and tear gas.

The witnesses confirmed that the clashes resulted in the serious injury of two people. They were transferred to the Abu Naama Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses confirmed the security and intelligence services detained two residents, Abdelhalim Kheirallah and a man called Mohamed. They were taken to the intelligence offices in Singa.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

