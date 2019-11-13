Sudan Rebel Leader Meets Arab League SG in Cairo

Cairo — The Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with Jibril Ibrahim, Secretary-General of the Sudan Revolutionary Front and the head of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) to discuss the latest development regarding the peace talks in Sudan

At the meeting in Cairo on Monday, Gheit and Ibrahim discussed the latest developments regarding the peace talks in Juba and the possibility of reaching a comprehensive peace agreement. Last month Radio Dabanga reported that peace talks in the South Sudan capital of Juba have been adjourned until November 21 to give the parties time for consultations.

During the meeting, Gheit affirmed the importance of addressing all outstanding issues as soon as possible so that Sudan can overcome the ongoing financial difficulties and move toward peace, security, and stability throughout the country.

Ibrahim also gave a comprehensive presentation regarding the developments of the ongoing peace negotiations. He expressed his hope for the significant role that the Arab League can play to support Sudan in the ongoing peace talks, and during this transitional period.