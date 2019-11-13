Sudan: Red Sea State Residents Protest Week of Power Outages

Port Sudan — On Monday, the residents of Suakin in Red Sea state blocked the main road between Suakin and Port Sudan in protest against the power outages that have lasted for a whole week.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that hundreds of Suakin residents blocked the main road linking Suakin with Port Sudan, which led to a complete shutdown of any traffic between Port Sudan and Tokar.

Hashim attributed the protest to a week of power outages. He further highlighted that the protesters held up banners denouncing the local authorities and demanding the dismissal of the local executive director.