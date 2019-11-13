Somalia: Foreign Minister Reviews With UN Envoy On Somali Political Track

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Monday at his office in the Ministry in the capital Mogadishu, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia, and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), H.E. Mr. James Swan, during which they discussed a number of topics related to political, security, humanitarian and economic.

Minister Awad welcomed the positive stance of the United Nations in support of the government steps aimed at unifying the Somali ranks to meet the aspirations of the people, noting that "such meetings would strengthen the role of the United Nations in the interest of the Somali people."