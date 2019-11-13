Somalia: UK Warns its Citizens Against Traveling to Somalia

Britons have been warned against traveling to Somalia for fear of terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

In an advisory, the British government has renewed its travel advisory against Somalia saying it was still under active threats of terrorist attacks.

The advisory has dropped Hargeisa and Berbera in Somaliland from the list of the areas warned to travel to.

"Any British nationals in areas of Somalia to which the FCO advise against all travel should leave. Any British nationals in Hargeisa or Berbera who are not on essential travel should leave," the advisory reads in part.

The FCO called on citizens to be vigilant and avoid crowded places. The advisory has been renewed since the beginning of the year.

It urged citizens seeking consular services to contact the British embassy in Nairobi while those in Hargeisa can get help in the Addis Ababa embassy.