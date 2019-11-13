Somalia: UK Warns its Citizens Against Traveling to Somalia

12 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Britons have been warned against traveling to Somalia for fear of terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

In an advisory, the British government has renewed its travel advisory against Somalia saying it was still under active threats of terrorist attacks.

The advisory has dropped Hargeisa and Berbera in Somaliland from the list of the areas warned to travel to.

"Any British nationals in areas of Somalia to which the FCO advise against all travel should leave. Any British nationals in Hargeisa or Berbera who are not on essential travel should leave," the advisory reads in part.

The FCO called on citizens to be vigilant and avoid crowded places. The advisory has been renewed since the beginning of the year.

It urged citizens seeking consular services to contact the British embassy in Nairobi while those in Hargeisa can get help in the Addis Ababa embassy.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
Europe and Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.