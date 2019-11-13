Uganda: Mutebi Looking Beyond Cranes Stars, Sc Villa Face Bul Hurdle

The times and fortunes might have flipped in the last ten years but the Express Vs. KCCA contest remains one of the fiercest and unpredictable rivalries in the Uganda Premier League.

Sandwiched between today's Uganda Cranes engagement with Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou and a scramble for players between national team and top clubs, it still promises all the ingredients befitting of a traditional cross-city derby. In almost a similar state last season, Express defied the odds to blow KCCA 3-2 at Wankulukuku handing the eventual champions their first league defeat. This afternoon, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi heads to Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium-Wakiso - Express' provisional home - without first choice starters; Allan Okello, Charles Lukwago and Nicholas Kasozi who are tied up by Cranes duties. Like he braved in the last 3-2 victory over Police when he missed a couple of players, Mutebi promised a solid display against 11th placed Express that was held 2-2 by Maroons in their last outing. " We are very prepared. This is supposed to be a derby and Express has been doing well.

"We have 28 players and we are not worried at all. Yes, Lukwago is our captain and first choice goalkeeper but we also believe in Jamal Malyamungu.

"We won't have sleepless nights because Okello is out because we have replacements," Mutebi stressed at yesterday's press conference at Lugogo.

He hopes the return of Muzamir Mutyaba will help in covering Kasozi's void.

Express coach George Ssimwogerere is optimistic his attacking trident of Frank Kalanda, Frank Ssenyondo and Disan Galiwango that has a combined 14 goal tally, will unlock KCCA. At Bombo Grounds, on song SC Villa will be battling for a third consecutive win at their new base when they host second placed Bul.

Victory will spring Edward Kaziba's side within a point of Bul's reach.