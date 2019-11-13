Nigeria: ... As Reps Urge Army to Relocate Giwa Barracks

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, to relocate Giwa Barracks on the outskirts of Galtimari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Adopting a motion by Satomi Ahmed (APC, Borno), the house demanded that the barracks be relocated to another area between Bale Kura and Yawuri village or 10 kilometres from the University of Maiduguri. It also urged Buratai to donate the barracks to the Borno State Government to be used as a skills' acquisition centre for unemployed youths in the state.

Ahmed had argued that the present location of the barracks made it vulnerable as it had been attacked by Boko Haram insurgents several times.

"The first attack on the barracks was on 14th, March, 2014. In a bid to free some of their members, and in the process, hundreds of people were killed within and around the barracks.

"In 2015, the barracks was also attacked three times in January, February and May respectively and suicide bombers had attempted to bomb the barracks on occasions. The incidents forced residents near the barracks to relocate," he said.

The house mandated its committees on Army, Defence and Appropriation to ensure compliance and provide funds for the relocation in the 2020 budget.