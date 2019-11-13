Nigeria: ... As Reps Urge Army to Relocate Giwa Barracks

13 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, to relocate Giwa Barracks on the outskirts of Galtimari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Adopting a motion by Satomi Ahmed (APC, Borno), the house demanded that the barracks be relocated to another area between Bale Kura and Yawuri village or 10 kilometres from the University of Maiduguri. It also urged Buratai to donate the barracks to the Borno State Government to be used as a skills' acquisition centre for unemployed youths in the state.

Ahmed had argued that the present location of the barracks made it vulnerable as it had been attacked by Boko Haram insurgents several times.

"The first attack on the barracks was on 14th, March, 2014. In a bid to free some of their members, and in the process, hundreds of people were killed within and around the barracks.

"In 2015, the barracks was also attacked three times in January, February and May respectively and suicide bombers had attempted to bomb the barracks on occasions. The incidents forced residents near the barracks to relocate," he said.

The house mandated its committees on Army, Defence and Appropriation to ensure compliance and provide funds for the relocation in the 2020 budget.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.