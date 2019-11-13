Cameroon: International Judo Open - Cameroon Grabs Five Gold Medals

The result enabled the Cameroonian judokas to win more points on the World Ranking and more chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2019 Yaounde International Judo Open ended at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Sunday, October 11, 2019. Cameroon finished the competition on top spot with a total of 15 medals; five of them in gold. They are followed by Azerbaijan with two gold medals. The result came as a dream come true for the Cameroonian judokas as it permits them to win more points on the World Ranking and more chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Cameroonian athletes put up brilliant performances in the different categories despite the huge task ahead of them. In the men's -100kg fight, Kameni Bernard Kevin beat Kobena Koffi Kreme from Côte d'Ivoire to win gold. In the men's -91kg category Dieudonné Dalassem overpowered Senegal's Diao Abdheramane in a fight that lasted for just two minutes. In the men's -60 kg Tsala Tsala Benadin won gold after beating Debarossa E Silva Alexandre from Cape Verde. More joy also came from the women's competition in the women's -63kg. Etoua Biock Audrey Jeanette beat Ekuka Enku from Nigeria to win gold. In the women's -70kg, Arrey Sophina Ayuk Otay was the strongest. She beat fellow compatriot Dikum Minyem Laetitia Vittoria in the final. After the Yaounde Open the athletes will be preparing for the Dakar Open which will take place from November 16 to 24, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. The competition will enable athletes win more points for the Olympic Games. This will be followed by the Osaka tournament in Japan and another tournament in China. A total of 24 countries took part in the competition with all 24 countries ranked from the first to the seventh place and with 21 countries winning medals. The Yaounde Open is the third best tournament in the African Judo Union.