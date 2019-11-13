Kenya: FKF Unveil Multi-Million NSL Sponsor

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Tuesday unveiled a Sh90 million sponsorship deal with online betting firm Betika.

Hence, the country's second-tier football league will be referred to as the Betika Super League for the next three years.

As per the terms of this sponsorship, each of the 20 teams in this competition will receive a Sh750,000 grant each season. The clubs will also receive balls, kits, nets and other sports equipment.

"This partnership confirms our commitment to investing in our community through sports, arts, and culture with football being a key focus," explained Betika head of partnership John Mbatiah.

"I am delighted with this deal because it is a sign of things to come," explained FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

"Our eventual target is to stop relying on government for funding even as we nurture these talents at the grassroots."

The top two teams in the NSL are automatically promoted to the Kenyan Premier League. The third-placed side in the NSL goes through a two-leg play-off with the 16th placed team in the KPL.