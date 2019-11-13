Kenya: Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways Plane Into a London Garden Identified

The stowaway, who fell off a Kenya Airways plane moments before it landed at London's Heathrow Airport in June has been identified.

Sky News has identified the man as 29-year-old Paul Manyasi.

About four months after the man fell from the sky, London police released an e-fit image of the stowaway in hunt for his identity. Pictures of a bag that was found in the compartment and its contents were also released.

An employee of Colnet, a cleaning company, has identified the man as his workmate who went missing in June, Sky News reports.

The journey to unravel the identity of the mystery man began at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where a journalist from the British television channel tried to deduce information from agents and flower exporters but was unsuccessful.

However, on the second day he got a breakthrough, when a taxi driver called Kamau confided in him that a cleaner at the airport had gone missing. Kamau revealed that he had picked up the information from airport employees.

Kamau's hint led the journalist to Colnet where one of the employees called Maureen revealed that her colleague called Paul Manyasi had gone missing at the end of June.

"We were at work in the morning. So he suddenly disappeared. I called his phone it was off," Maureen told Sky News.

More follows.