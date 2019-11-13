Kenya: Infant's Body Retrieved From Nairobi River

12 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

The body of an infant is the latest discovery by a group of youths cleaning the filth-ridden Nairobi River.

The body, retrieved at the Korogocho section of the river, brings the number of bodies recovered from the ongoing cleanup of the river to 17.

Environment executive Veska Kangogo said the infant's body was retrieved at Korogocho KA village at the bridge connecting Dandora and Korogocho and has since been handed over to the police for further action.

Ms Kangogo confirmed that so far, the bodies of 13 infants and four adults have been recovered since the cleanup campaign was launched by Governor Mike Sonko in May last year.

"I want to urge our sisters, mothers and health practitioners to be humane. We cannot continue retrieving bodies of innocent babies every day," Ms Kangogo said.

Mr Fredrick Okinda, the leader of the more than 600 youths under Komb Green Solutions, said the body was fresh and was found floating on the river, with its umbilical cord still attached.

"It is traumatising and most of us are getting affected psychologically. Many children are also playing at the renovated Korogocho People's Park and the sight of the bodies affects them too," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.