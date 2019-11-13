Gambia: Super Nawettan Organising Committee Deny Punishing Brikama

12 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Brikama zonal football team has not been served with punishment according to the Organising Committee of the Africell-sponsored Super Nawettan (SNOC).

Brikama were believed to have been one of the sides lashed out for indiscipline along with Farafenni.

Farafenni incurred wrath of SNOC in the form of a D10, 000 fine for pelting stones and throwing invectives.

Brikama were also reported to have faced similar punitive measures after fans disrupted their previous game.

However, the SNOC has come out denying claims Brikama has been slapped with D10,000 fine.

The Sateba outfit has collected six points so far.

