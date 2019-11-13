Gambian Player Banned for 2 Games

12 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

A Gambian player has been suspended for two matches for indiscipline in Germany.

Bakery Jatta left his second division German club Hamburg SV with having to complete the game with ten men after he came straight at the back of an opponent.

Referee Dingert did not hesitate dishing out the red to send the Gunjur-born packing after just twenty-six minutes of play on Saturday.

Hamburg, with a man down, still put on a brave performance to come from behind and force 1-1 draw on the heels of Letschert's last-gasp goal.

The result means Bakery will have to sit out his club's coming two matches having proven to be the side's best performer this campaign, starting all the eleven outings.

