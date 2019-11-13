Gambia: Kings of Africa - Gambia Beach Volleyball Stars Eying U.S.$5000 Aspire Prize

Kings of Africa beach volleyball Gambian-born Sainey Jawo and Mbye Jarra will be out today looking to grab a staked US$5000 prize in Qatar.

The Dubai-based sensations will be part of nineteen (19) countries vying for the World Beach Tour Aspire Beach Volleyball Cup.

Both speak with enthusiasm in the lead up to the tournament beginning today running through to November 15th.

After the World Tour, the pair will also represent Gambia in the 2020 Olympics beach volleyball qualifiers when Banjul hosts the Pool B of Zone II qualifications later this month.

Mbye and Jawo, it could be recalled, stole the show in the African Games to snatch gold in beach volleyball men's category beating hosts Morocco in the process.