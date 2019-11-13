Gambia: Kings of Africa - Gambia Beach Volleyball Stars Eying U.S.$5000 Aspire Prize

12 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Kings of Africa beach volleyball Gambian-born Sainey Jawo and Mbye Jarra will be out today looking to grab a staked US$5000 prize in Qatar.

The Dubai-based sensations will be part of nineteen (19) countries vying for the World Beach Tour Aspire Beach Volleyball Cup.

Both speak with enthusiasm in the lead up to the tournament beginning today running through to November 15th.

After the World Tour, the pair will also represent Gambia in the 2020 Olympics beach volleyball qualifiers when Banjul hosts the Pool B of Zone II qualifications later this month.

Mbye and Jawo, it could be recalled, stole the show in the African Games to snatch gold in beach volleyball men's category beating hosts Morocco in the process.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.