Sudan: European Union Extends 55 Million Euros to Sudan

Brussels — The Eurpean Union has extened 55 Millions euros to Sudan through the Humanitarian Aid Commission as humanitarian support.

The UE pledged during the current visit of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, to present humanitarian support to address the issues of displaced people ands the programs of the transitional government at both the political and economic levels.

Dr. Hamdok has vowed to give all facilities to ease the flow of the humanitarian aid inside Sudan.

The European Commission appreciated the decision relating to facilitating arrival of the support to the affected people.