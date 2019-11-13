Sudan: SPLM From Within in BNS Calls for Peace and Insists On Self-Government

Damazine — SPLM from Within in Blue Nile State (BNS) has called negotiating parties in Juba to speed-up steps of signing comprehensive peace agreement to end the bleeding war in the two areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile).

As well the movement insisted on self-government demand saying it represents the reasonable model for governing Blue Nile State.

On the other hand, it urges the two groups of SPLM-N Agar and Al Hilo in Blue Nile and South kordofan respectively ignored their differences in favor of the two areas in particularly and Sudan in general.