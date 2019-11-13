Sudan: International Forum On Anti-Money Laundering to Be Held

Khartoum — Ilham Center for Strategic Studies in cooperation with Al-Hakim Center for Press and Media Services is due to organize a two-day international forum entitled "International Standards to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing" at 9 am on Wednesday. The expert and legal advisor Dr. Abdel-Gadir Warsma is to give speech to the forum.
