Sudan: Khojali, IOM Regional Director Discuss Issue of Voluntary Return

12 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The Caretaker Wali (governor) of North Drafur State, Maj. Gen. Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali, discussed Tuesday in Al-Fasher with the Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) ways of implementing the priorities of the state government in the coming stage in the areas of immigration and displacement.

The Wali affirmed in his briefing to the visiting IOM delegation that the priorities are represented in provision of basic services for the displaced people and refugees who voluntarily returned to their home areas, referring to the efforts made by the state government to maintain security and stability at areas of voluntary return.

He asked the IOM to reconsider its data concerning the IDPs at camps by adopting the real lists from chieftains, besides supporting the service projects in the fields of water, health and education.

Maj. Gen. Khojali urged the native administrations and IDPs to cooperate with the registration teams.

The IOM Regional Director revealed the expansion and organization the humanitarian activities to include the support to services and development projects in North Darfur State

It is worth noted that the IOM delegation will visit a number of IDPs camps and areas of voluntary repatriation to inspect the organization of activities in the State.

Read the original article on SNA.

