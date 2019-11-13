Sudan: Director of Unit for Combating Violence Against Women Appointed

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has issued a decision appointing Sulaima Ishaq Mohamed Al-Khalifa as the General Director of the Unit for Combating Violence against Women and Children, on a recommendation of the Minister of Labor and Social Development.
