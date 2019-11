Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received Tuesday a copy of credentials of Ginalo Luigias, the new Ambassador of Italy to Sudan.

The Ambassador expressed his pleasure to work as Italy Ambassador to Khartoum, pledging to work for strengthen further the Sudanese - Italian relations.

The Foreign Minister explained that Sudan looks forward to consolidating its relations with Italy in all domains, lauding the support being extended by Italy to Sudan.