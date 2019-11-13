Sudan: Prime Minister Returns Home After Successful Visit to Brussels

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, and the accompanying delegation Tuesday evening returned home after a two-day visit to Brussels at the invitation of the European Union.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, the Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lina Al-Sheikh, pointed out that the visit came in the context of the transitional government's openness to the European Union, indicating that the visit has contributed to reflecting the real good image of Sudan after December Revolution.

She referred to the European Union's pledge to support the transitional government in overcoming the problems and challenges facing it.

Lina said that the visit of Dr. Hamdok to Brussels has paved the way for the conference of Sudan Friends Conference, scheduled in Khartoum in the next month.

She pointed to the meetings held in Brussels between the Prime Minister with senior officials of the European Union, including the EU High Representative for Political and Security Affairs and the Secretary General of the African - Caribbean - Pacific Group of States, besides his meeting with the Sudanese community in Brussels and his addressing to the European Parliament to review the challenges facing the transitional government.

The Minister of Labor and Social Development stated that the European Union has shown great understanding of the requirements and priorities of the transitional period and promised to extend support to Sudan.

The Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation were received upon return at Khartoum Airport by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omer Manis and a number of senior officials.