Lesotho: Matlama Halt Bantu

The country's most decorated team, Matlama, halted leaders Bantu's winning streak, holding them to a one-all draw at Setsoto Stadium on Sunday.

Bob Mafoso's charges have been rampant this season and went into the last weekend tie on the back of six straight wins.

Despite the weekend draw, A Matšo Matebele are at the summit of the league table with 19 points from seven matches. Matlama on the other hand, are second with 14 points after the same number of matches.

Bantu were first off the mark through a Litšepe Marabe strike but Tse Putsoa levelled matters from a Jane Thabantšo spot kick in the second half.

In the first match at Setsoto Stadium, Lioli bagged a hard earned 2-1 win over Sefotha-fotha courtesy of a Tsietsi Motseare brace.

Relebohile Mosebo scored Sefotha-fotha's consolation.

Tse Nala are now sixth with 11 points after seven matches while Sefotha-fotha are 12th with five points from seven matches.

Lijabatho registered their first win of the season beating struggling Swallows 0-2 at Ratjomose Ground.

Striker Retšelisitsoe Mopeli scored a brace for the league newcomers compounding his former employers' woes.

The win saw Mahala move to 11th with seven points from eight matches while Swallows anchor the table with four points from eight outings.

Liphakoe's long wait for their first win of this season continued after they held on song LMPS to a goalless draw at PTC Ground.

The Quthing outfit remained in the red sitting 13th with four points after eight matches. Simunye on the other hand, have collected 11 points in eight matches to sit seventh on the log.

Kick4Life shared spoils with Lifofane on Saturday after a goalless draw. Kick4Life remained in fifth with 12 points while Lifofane also maintained the top four spot with 14 points from eight matches.

LCS regained their mojo edging old foes LDF 2-1. Motheo Mohapi's charges let their lead slip as the home side snatched the win.

LDF had found the lead through a Letlatsa Moshoeshoe strike but Keketso Snyders cancelled it later in the first half before James Mothotjeloa stole the win for Masheshena in the second half.

Sohle-Sohle as LDF are popularly known, failed to break into the top eight and settled on ninth with eight points from eight matches. LCS are third with 14 points from eight matches.