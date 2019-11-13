Namibia Basketball School League Season Officially Closes

The Namibia Basketball School League (NBSL), with the assistance of the Namibia Basketball Federation (NBF), hosted the closing ceremony of the 2019 basketball season in Windhoek on Friday.

The official closing ceremony of the league began with the first All Star games at the Basketball Artist School Foundation, with both the male and female Under-16 and 19 NBSL players competing.

NBSL also hosted its annual awards at the Dawid Bezuidenhout High School hall on Saturday, according to a media statement availed to Nampa.

Anthony Auchab, who represented the Khomas Basketball Association (KBA), said he was happy to see the players getting opportunities that the older players never had.

"The men's and women's leagues are eager to have the youngsters progress to the KBA because of all the clear talent and skill the coaches are grooming," he said.

NBSL director Mantinus Amukhosi encouraged the parents to keep supporting their children who take part in sports.

"Parental support is vital in ensuring that the league remains running. I am happy to see the players receiving opportunities that the older players never had," said Amukhosi.

The award winners were as follows:

U11 Mixed

Gold - Windhoek International School (WIS) Team A

Silver - Deutsche Hogere Privatschule (DHPS) Team A

Bronze - Windhoek International (WIS) Team B

U14 females

Gold - DHPS Team A

Silver - Peoples Primary School (PPS)

Bronze - Mandume Primary School

U14 males

Gold - DHPS Team A

Silver - DHPS Team B

Bronze - WIS

U16 females

Gold - DHPS Team A

Silver - Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School

Bronze - WIS

U16 males

Gold - WIS

Silver - Jakob Marengo Tutorial College

Bronze - Dawid Bezuidenhout High School

U19 females

Gold - DHPS

Silver - Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School

Bronze - Dawid Bezuidenhout High School

U19 males

Gold - DHPS

Silver - Dawid Bezuidenhout High School

Bronze - WIS

Specials Awards

Best Defensive Players:

U11 - Kareem Poonja

U14 female - Helen Ndongola

U14 Male - Ruben Hailenge

16 female - Rennie Bharoni

U16 male - Ricardo Wilson

U19 female - Hilen Nambundunga

U19 male - Tireemukuru Toromba

Most Valuable Players (MVP):

U11 - Tinashe Musavengana

U14 female - Operi Tjingaete

U14 Male - Awande Maposa

16 female - Ashley Linda

U16 male - Massimo Ferrari

U19 female - Jennifer Uchezuba

U19 male - John Diamante

Most Disciplined Coach: Jacque Louw

Coach of the year - Melusi Linda

Most dedicated team - Concordia College u16 boy's team

Female official of the year - Hilen Nambundunga

Male official of the year - Al ticious Links

Leadership award (Player) - Hilton Swartbooi

All- Star games winners

U16 female - Red Dragons

U16 male - Olympians

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

U19 female - Black Panthers

U19 male - Villains

All-Star games Most Valuable Players (MVP)

U16 female - Operi Tjingaete

U16 male - Titus Ntaagona

U19 female - Anna Imene

U19 male - Tireemukuru Toromba

Team Namibia 3x3 Represenatives

Females

Hilen Nambundunga

Tiffany Khoese

Wendy Liswaniso

Foibe Elago

Males

Ngatjikare Tjitamunisa

Javier Nghishilenapo

Noah Hilengwa

Al ticious Links.

- Nampa