Namibia Basketball School League Season Officially Closes

The Namibia Basketball School League (NBSL), with the assistance of the Namibia Basketball Federation (NBF), hosted the closing ceremony of the 2019 basketball season in Windhoek on Friday.
The official closing ceremony of the league began with the first All Star games at the Basketball Artist School Foundation, with both the male and female Under-16 and 19 NBSL players competing.
NBSL also hosted its annual awards at the Dawid Bezuidenhout High School hall on Saturday, according to a media statement availed to Nampa.
Anthony Auchab, who represented the Khomas Basketball Association (KBA), said he was happy to see the players getting opportunities that the older players never had.
"The men's and women's leagues are eager to have the youngsters progress to the KBA because of all the clear talent and skill the coaches are grooming," he said.
NBSL director Mantinus Amukhosi encouraged the parents to keep supporting their children who take part in sports.
"Parental support is vital in ensuring that the league remains running. I am happy to see the players receiving opportunities that the older players never had," said Amukhosi.
The award winners were as follows:
U11 Mixed
Gold - Windhoek International School (WIS) Team A
Silver - Deutsche Hogere Privatschule (DHPS) Team A
Bronze - Windhoek International (WIS) Team B
U14 females
Gold - DHPS Team A
Silver - Peoples Primary School (PPS)
Bronze - Mandume Primary School
U14 males
Gold - DHPS Team A
Silver - DHPS Team B
Bronze - WIS
U16 females
Gold - DHPS Team A
Silver - Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School
Bronze - WIS
U16 males
Gold - WIS
Silver - Jakob Marengo Tutorial College
Bronze - Dawid Bezuidenhout High School
U19 females
Gold - DHPS
Silver - Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School
Bronze - Dawid Bezuidenhout High School
U19 males
Gold - DHPS
Silver - Dawid Bezuidenhout High School
Bronze - WIS
Specials Awards
Best Defensive Players:
U11 - Kareem Poonja
U14 female - Helen Ndongola
U14 Male - Ruben Hailenge
16 female - Rennie Bharoni
U16 male - Ricardo Wilson
U19 female - Hilen Nambundunga
U19 male - Tireemukuru Toromba
Most Valuable Players (MVP):
U11 - Tinashe Musavengana
U14 female - Operi Tjingaete
U14 Male - Awande Maposa
16 female - Ashley Linda
U16 male - Massimo Ferrari
U19 female - Jennifer Uchezuba
U19 male - John Diamante
Most Disciplined Coach: Jacque Louw
Coach of the year - Melusi Linda
Most dedicated team - Concordia College u16 boy's team
Female official of the year - Hilen Nambundunga
Male official of the year - Al ticious Links
Leadership award (Player) - Hilton Swartbooi
All- Star games winners
U16 female - Red Dragons
U16 male - Olympians
U19 female - Black Panthers
U19 male - Villains
All-Star games Most Valuable Players (MVP)
U16 female - Operi Tjingaete
U16 male - Titus Ntaagona
U19 female - Anna Imene
U19 male - Tireemukuru Toromba
Team Namibia 3x3 Represenatives
Females
Hilen Nambundunga
Tiffany Khoese
Wendy Liswaniso
Foibe Elago
Males
Ngatjikare Tjitamunisa
Javier Nghishilenapo
Noah Hilengwa
Al ticious Links.
- Nampa