Lesotho: Mohapi Fumes Over Poor Results

LDF coach Motheo Mohapi has questioned his charges commitment following a string of poor results in the Econet Premier League.

Affectionately known as Sohle-Sohle, LDF are ninth with eight points after eight matches.

The army side has only registered one win and has lost twice and drawn five times; its poorest start to a season.

The country's second most successful team with eight titles registered its second loss last weekend falling 2-1 to LCS.

A furious Mohapi told the Sunday Express that he no longer knew what to do.

"I think we have tried everything to ensure that the team wins but it looks like it hasn't worked," Mohapi said.

"We prepare them in the best way possible but it is clear that even if you take the donkey to the river, you cannot make it drink."

The no-nonsense coach said he is aware of his players' potential adding that it was unacceptable that they were struggling to get results.

"I know my players. I know what they can do when they are in the right state of mind. We have tried to push them... but it is clear that they are not committed," Mohapi said.

Six to six as Mohapi is popularly known in football circles, said during their pre-season preparations, they went as far as getting a psychologist for the team but it failed to yield results.

"In our pre-season, we hired a psychologist and called our former players who have a rich history with this team to talk to them. We did this because we wanted to motivate them but we are in this position because they lack commitment.

"We tried to prepare them in every possible way. We tried all different things that could help us but look at how we are losing matches," Mohapi said.