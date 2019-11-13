Zimbabwe: Technical Fault Plunges Eastern Zimbabwe Into Darkness

13 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Eastern Zimbabwe lost electric power for almost three hours from 1am yesterday when a regional interconnector tripped and stopped generation at Kariba South Power Station.

Consumers in Harare, Masvingo, Mutare and Gweru called The Herald yesterday saying they had gone for hours without electricity and wanted to know why.

Zesa spokesperson Mr Fullard Gwasira said there was a "system disturbance" at 1:08am which technicians had since fixed, but which hit consumers from Gweru to Mutare.

"The disturbance was caused by an interconnector carrying 280MW that tripped and resulted in the loss of power generation at Kariba South Hydro Power Station," he said.

"The technical fault affected the eastern parts of the country that include Harare, Mashonaland, Masvingo and Midlands, while the eastern part that encompasses Matabeleland and Bulawayo remained on supplies."

Mr Gwasira said restoration of service was complete at 4am yesterday, just over an hour before most homes were switched off as normal load shedding started. "Since the stabilisation of the system also due to the successful restoration of the unit that tripped yesterday owing to a technical fault at Hwange, our national shortfall was below 1 000MW today (yesterday) and we are back to Level 1 load-shedding."

Zimbabwe is battling acute electricity shortages due to a combination of declining water levels in Kariba Dam and three decades of inadequate maintenance and refurbishment at Hwange.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) was generating 504MW from all its generation plants.

Munyati was churning out 16MW, Hwange 235MW (out of an installed (20MW) and Kariba 253MW.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.