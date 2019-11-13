South Africa: Els Happy to Be Back At Sun City

12 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Michael Vlismas

Cape Town — Ernie Els is the oldest player in the Nedbank Golf Challenge field and he has a lot on his mind with the upcoming Presidents Cup. But there is no place he'd rather be this week than making his 19 th appearance in a tournament that has defined him as much as he's helped to grow it.

"I'm really pleased they gave me an invite. I'm over 50 now, so I'm the oldest guy in the field, but I've had so many great memories around Sun City from fans and from the people I've met here, and obviously the golf course is very special to me. So you know, it's nice to be here," Els said on Tuesday.

The four-time Major winner won "Africa's Major" in 1999, 2000 and 2002 and is a member of an exclusive club of only four players - Els, David Frost, Nick Price and Lee Westwood - to have won the Nedbank Golf Challenge three times.

He returns to the Gary Player Country Club with his mind focused on his captaincy of the International Team in the upcoming Presidents Cup, and then a new challenge as a senior tour golfer.

"Yeah, I'm going to be playing on the Champions Tour for next year. I just turned 50 in October, so I'm looking forward to January. I'm just playing some events around the globe now and then it's the Presidents Cup. So my focus is really getting my team ready for the Presidents Cup. But playing here on home soil with so many great memories that I've had at Sun City is great."

Els still holds the record for the lowest tournament total in the history of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, and which came in his first victory in this event in 1999. His 25-under-par total that year improved by one shot the previous record of 24-under-par by Nick Price in 1993.

Then came a playoff victory over Westwood for his 2000 triumph, and an eight-shot victory in 2002.

"I've done well here in the past and I'm hitting it nice. But you know, the golf course is getting longer and I'm not the player I used to be. But you know, hey, if I get hot, it will be great. If not, I just want to have a nice week, enjoy the fans, the surroundings, the golf course and feed off the good memories I've had."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.