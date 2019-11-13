Nigeria/Zambia: Olympic Eagles Beat Zambia 3-1 to Keep Tokyo 2020 Hope Alive

Nigeria's national U-23 team also called the Olympic Eagles bounced back to winning ways yesterday with a 3-1 defeat of Zambia at the ongoing AFCON-23 championship in Egypt.

The Nigerian side had lost their opening match 0-1 to Cote d'Ivoire thereby putting their quest for another Olympics berth in jeopardy.

However, with their backs to the wall, the Imama Ampakabo put up a good show to overpower the junior Chipolopolo of Zambia to brighten their chance of qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

Zambia took the lead as early as the 12th minute but it was short-lived as the Olympic Eagles equalised through Taiwo Awoniyi's 17th minute header.

On resumption of the second half, the Imama Amapakabo led team continued to mount pressure on their opponents.

Their pressure paid off in the 65th minute when Kelechi Nwakali gave Nigeria their first lead of the tournament with a neatly placed a free kick from about 25 yards out.

Awoniyi scored his second of the game in added time to ensure vicory for the Olympic Eagles.

Nigeria who are now second in the group with three points will now hope to go past South Africa on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.