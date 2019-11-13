Somalia: Farmers Set to Benefit From U.S.$10,000 UNDP Fund

Somalia and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched has a new US$10 million climate adaptation project to help rural communities secure access to diminishing water supplies. More than 360,000 farmers and pastoralists are set to benefit from sustainable water management, expanded drought and flood early-warning systems and more profitable livelihoods.

"With the onset of climate change, our country is facing more frequent droughts and floods. Those living in rural regions are particularly vulnerable," said Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid. "Under this new project, we will put in place the foundations for Somalia and its people to manage their precious water. This includes reforming national policies and systems; building knowledge and skills at the national, state and community level; and expanding climate-monitoring infrastructure and early-warning systems."

Somalia experiences major climate-induced shocks every two to five years, with flooding, cyclones and particularly drought. These have contributed to the displacement of 2.6 million people across Somalia and increased competition for water and land to support animals and crops.

The effect of climate change in reducing already scarce water resources is expected to exacerbate conflict within communities. Illegal armed groups, such as Al-Shabaab, have already targeted young people for recruitment, particularly in rural regions beset by drought-induced food insecurity and widespread unemployment.

Pastoralists are particularly vulnerable to changes in climate because they rely on rain-fed rangeland for grazing livestock and have very few fixed assets. Often lacking formal ownership of land, they are marginalised in disputes over access to water.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Business External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new four-year project will establish Somalia's first National Hydro-Meteorological and Monitoring Service, install automatic weather stations and monitoring equipment across the country and expand Somalia's existing flood and drought forecasting and early warning tool (FRISC-DIGNIIN).

The project will also work closely with villages to provide training on flood management and water conservation, as well as teaching pastoralists and small-scale farmers, including both men and women, to sustainably produce farming and livestock products.

"This project will help us to tackle Somalia's greatest challenges in water management and make sure that institutions and communities are more resilient to climate impacts," said Somalia's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, H.E. Fowzia Mohammed Sheikh.