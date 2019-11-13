Nigeria: Child Kidnapped 2014 in Kano Found in Anambra - Police

13 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police have rescued another 11-year-old boy kidnapped in Kano, Muhammed Ya'u, who was sold in Onitsha, Anambra.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kano police command's Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, in Kano on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, Ya'u was kidnapped in 2014 at PRP Quarters in Kano metropolis by Paul Onwe and his wife Mercy Paul. They sold the victim to one Ebere Ogbodo for N200,000, the police said.

"In continuation of the Command's effort to rescue the children kidnapped from Kano to other parts of the country, between 05/11/2014 to 08/11/2019, the command's Anti Kidnapping Team of Operation Puff Adder carried out another rescue operation.

"During the operation, one Muhammed Ya'u 'm' 11 years old kidnapped in the year 2014 at PRP Quarters in Kano, was successfully rescued at Onitsha in Anambra State.

"The victim was kidnapped by Paul Onwe and Mercy Paul' and sold to Ebere Ogbodo 'at the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) and renamed as Chinedu Ogbodo," Mr Haruna said.

He said all the three suspects were currently under investigation while effort was being intensified to rescue more kidnapped children.

"The Command is using this medium to thank the good people of the state for their support, patience and efforts in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the state," he added.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

