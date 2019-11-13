South Africa: Springbok Champions Tour - Tribute to the Cape Town Fans

analysis

To say that the energy was electric as the Springboks drove through Cape Town would not do justice to the thunderous roars of the thousands of fans who took to the streets on Monday 11 November to pay tribute to the Springboks and Captain Kolisi. In these photos, Daily Maverick pays tribute to them. Here are some of the faces you might have seen as the fever-pitch excitement swept through the CBD, Langa or Elsies River during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions Tour.

As the Springboks' bus turns the corner to arrive at City Hall, a wave of joy emanates down Darling Street. (Photo: Tevya Shapiro) As the bus drives past, a woman at the front of the crowd shouts 'Kolisi is a tall glass of Milo!' (Photo: Tevya Shapiro) An exuberant old-timer swept up by the masses revels in the pandemonium, grinning in all directions giving his fellow fans a thumbs-up. (Photo: Tevya Shapiro) Amid the heaving crowds on Long Street, a man smiles and silently raises a beer to the Boks. (Photo: Tevya Shapiro) Two friends perform a lineout lift to pay tribute to Tendai Mtawarira, aka 'Beast'. The chap at the bottom was quite the beast...