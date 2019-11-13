Zimbabwe: Harare City Women Volleyball Team Malawi-Bound

After winning the National Volleyball League, Harare City women's team will take part in the regional Zone VI Championships in Lilongwe, Malawi, in December.

They are set to get $600 000 from Harare City Council for their trip to Malawi.

This comes just a few weeks after the Mayor of Harare Hebert Gomba promised to cut off support for Premiership club Harare City.

The Harare City women's team won the league, while UZ Wolves dominated the men's volleyball league.

This year's edition of the annual event will be held in Lilongwe from December 13 to 22.

Harare City women's team are now regulars at the event.

Last year they were in Durban, South Africa, for the same tournament and they did well.

In 2017, they won gold at the Confederation of African Volleyball Zone VI Club Championships and represented the region at the CAVB Africa Women Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Formed in 2016, the Harare City women volleyball team have won several competitions, including the Harare Volleyball Open, Harare Volleyball League, Zimbabwe National League and Zone VI Championships.

Recently, Gomba announced the Council were going to cut funding from Harare City FC as they implement austerity measures due to the depressing economic environment.