Zimbabwe: Health Minister Moyo Says Prepared to Seek Treatment At Parirenyatwa

13 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo says he was prepared - if he were to fall sick sometime - to seek treatment at Parirenyatwa government hospital, moreso, by the same doctors he has seemingly antagonised through low wages and poor working conditions.

Moyo said this when quizzed by journalists during a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare Tuesday if he was prepared to subject himself to run-down hospital infrastructure that has become of the country's public health institutions.

"I would go for treatment at Parirenyatwa," Moyo said.

The former Chitungwiza General Hospital CEO is under fire for presiding over poorly equipped Zimbabwean hospitals that have been shunned by top government officials.

Moyo said under his leadership, the country has ensured Zimbabwean hospitals were also able to attend to emergency situations.

"We have made sure that there are emergency systems in place at all our central hospitals, the clinical officers, directors, CEOs are instructed to ensure that they can be able to provide a certain level of emergency cover.

"So, yes if there was an emergency and I had to go to Parirenyatwa Hospital, I am sure some arrangement will be made so that a life is saved. You know that is what we have said, that is what we want to see happening.

"At the end of the day, you have to look after patients the way you were trained not to let patients die."

Moyo was speaking in the context of an ongoing crippling strike by public hospital doctors over poor wages and working conditions.

Government has blamed the critical health staff for allegedly prioritising wages while lives continued to be lost in public hospitals due to the continued absence of doctors.

Hundreds of public hospital doctors went on a crippling job action more than two months ago and have refused to return to work if their grievances were not addressed.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputies and cabinet ministers have all abandoned local public hospitals for treatment outside the country.

In instances in which they have been treated locally, the country's rulers have sought the services from expensive private hospitals.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.