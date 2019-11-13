South Africa: Faf 'Massively Surprised' By Reaction to SA Flag Undies

Cape Town — Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk says he has been "massively surprised" by the reaction to the South African Speedo that he wore in the aftermath of last weekend's 2019 Rugby World Cup win.

The 28-year-old made waves all over the world after the November 2 win over England in Yokohama when he stripped down to his undies in the Bok change room after the game.

He wore the speedo for the official celebration photoshoot while he also met the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, while wearing it.

Ever since, Springbok fans all around the country have been sporting their own South African speedos as was seen on the recently completed trophy tour that made its way through Johannesburg, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

At Cape Town's City Hall on Monday, De Klerk even gave the Archbishop Desmond Tutu a glimpse of his Speedo.

Speaking to Sport24 on the same day, De Klerk said he and a lot of the Boks play Test matches with the same flag Speedo.

"I always play with it," he said.

"There is no massive back-story. I just always play in a South African speedo when I play for the Springboks.

"I've probably played the last two years with it."

De Klerk added that while he was shocked by the public response, he was pleased that fans were having fun with it.

"I was massively surprised. I didn't do it intentionally, but the response has been great," he said.

"It's created a nice vibe and the people are enjoying it, so I'm all for that.

"It's all for fun."

On the trophy tour itself and the way that South Africa had come together in celebration of the Boks, De Klerk said he had never seen the country like this before.

"It's been absolutely amazing," he said.

"Every time we go out to a different place it just gets bigger and better and hopefully it will continue for many months to come. We need to keep this positive vibe."

Source: Sport24