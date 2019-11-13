South Africa: We Can't Just Keep Getting Older

13 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mark Barnes

We're getting older, obviously. Every day we're warned about the approach of the end of the world, of civilisation as we know it. We may die from such a threat, but we're not going to die of old age anymore, and that's a problem. Three score years and ten just isn't the number.

It is already being claimed that the first human to live to the age of 200 has already been born. I doubt it, but we are going there. The Queen will need computer-generated notes to replace her hand-written personal centenarian letters of congratulations, soon enough, in her lifetime.

The causes of ageing are obvious: fertility rates are declining and life expectancy is increasing. The social and economic consequences of this are dire.

The world average of live births to a mother has declined from just under five to just over two, over just the past two generations. At the other end of the spectrum, the old and geriatric population is expected to exceed two billion within just the next generation.

The percentage of the population over 65 varies considerably across countries, climates, stages of development and access to life-extending healthcare. In SA, only some 7% of our...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.