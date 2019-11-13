Liberia: Naymote Ends Debate in Bong

Bong — The National Youth Movement for Transparent Election -NAYMOTE with support from the Sweden Embassy, UNDP and USAID has ended a day-long debate with Cuttington University and the Bong County Technical College in Gbarnga, Bong County.The debate is part of NAYMOTE's nationwide debate tournament with several universities and colleges across Liberia.

Held under the theme: "Youth Perspective on the Local Government Act of 2018," the debate is being organized between several universities and colleges to include: the Cuttington University, Stella Maris Polytechnic, United Methodist University, Nimba County Community College and the Bong County Technical College.

In his welcome remarks, NAYMOTE Regional Coordinator for Bong, Lofa and Nimba Counties, Moses Bailey narrates that ascertaining young people's perspectives on the Local Government Act was key to enhancing their civic trust and competence.Bailey extends commendations to the citizens and the student community for their support to the pilot phase of NAYMOTE's nationwide debate tournament.

Speaking earlier, NAYMOTE Program Assistant BakoKorboiShuaibu averred that the process is also part of efforts to support the national policy of the decentralization process and discover what citizens think about the Local Government Act of 2018.Shuaibu maintains that if citizens in rural Liberia must have an understanding of the legal document, the need for more of such engagement cannot be overemphasized.

Giving the level of financial support, Shaibu discloses that the exercise is expected to be extended to all of Liberia's 15 political sub - divisions.

Meanwhile the Bong County debate saw Cuttington University defeating the BCTC to face the winner of the Grand Bassa County's debate.