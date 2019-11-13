Liberia: Where Is the Money?

-Dillon questions gov't

Opposition Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County is questioning government over the whereabouts of money printed by the regime of former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, in the wake of what appears to be artificial scarcity of Liberian dollars as government seeks to print new money.

"Okay so we're vex with Ellen, rightly so for printing money without authority. But we using the money. So where is it? Mr. Dillon asked during a town hall meeting with diaspora Liberians in Michigan, the United States of America where he is visiting.According to Mr. Dillon, the governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) appointed by President George Manneh Weah reported to Liberia and the world that no $16bn was missing.

"... That the $16 billion dollars printed was received by the Central Bank and can be accounted for through the Central Bank system. Where is it? If it is in the vault then put it outside now, that's what we printed it for," Dillon adds.

Mr. Dillon who won the senatorial seat in Montserrado this year after taking part in the June 7 protest that among other things, demanded accountability for alleged missing Liberian banknotes stresses that if the money is not in the vault of the Central Bank, then it means that somebody took it off through the system.

He has vowed that he will not give approval for the printing of money while Finance Minister Samuel Tweah presides over the process."I will not sit and give approval to President Weah for Samuel Tweah sitting as Minister of Finance to preside over printing money. No way," Dillon vows.

Mr. Dillon argues that the Weah administration came to power when electricity and water were already in place and civil servants had seen rise in their pay up to US$150 which was being paid regularly during former President Sirleaf's administration.But he notes that "everything is gone back to the toilet" since the inception of the Weah regime."The Judiciary is successfully being killed," he continues.

"I'm a Senator. Since you made me senator I haven't taken pay. I haven't taken pay since I became senator [in] August. In fact they haven't paid some Senators from July," Mr. Dillon narrates as his audience laughs.He remarks that "everything is just crumbling, investors are not attracted to Liberia," adding that the ones that are already in the country are scaling down.