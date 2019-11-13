Liberia: EU Delegation Holds Information Session On EU's Scholarships Opportunity

The European Union Delegation in Liberia announces a one day information session on its Erasmus+ program to be held at the Fandell Campus of the University of Liberia on Wednesday 13thNovember 2019.

The Erasmus+ is aEuropean Union program which provides scholarships opportunities to study in Europe.The Erasmus+ consists of four different components: Student Credit Mobility and Staff Mobility, Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees, Capacity Building Projects in the Field of Higher Education and the Jean Monnet Activities.

The European Union will provide scholarships to those applicants who will qualify to participate under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees. The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees is available to students who have completed undergraduate studies. Under this module, applicants are required to study for one (1) or two (2) years. They will also be required to study in at least two (2) European Countries. Under this segment of the Erasmus+, grants are also available for visiting scholars and guest lecturers who bring added value to the degree course. Liberians are eligible to apply. At the information session, facts on how to apply, which countries and fields of studies are available will be discussed.

This year's Erasmus+ call for proposals was launched on November 5th 2019. The EU is encouraging more Liberians to apply and to take advantage of this information session.

Since the Erasmus+ program was launched in 2014, more than 26,247 exchanges involving African faculties and students have been financed by the EU.